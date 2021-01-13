Morgan Stanley Sells 34,858 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $258,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after buying an additional 298,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

