Morgan Stanley Sells 7,207 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.98% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

