Morgan Stanley Sells 8,322 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Scholastic worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SCHL opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

