Morgan Stanley Sells 88,798 Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 88,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of GasLog worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GLOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

GLOG opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $514.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

