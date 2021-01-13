Morgan Stanley Sells 9,562 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,452 shares of company stock worth $785,476. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.76.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

