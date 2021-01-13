Morgan Stanley Takes Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

