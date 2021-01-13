Morgan Stanley Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $294.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.
LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.08.
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $324.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $330.50.
In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
