Morgan Stanley Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $294.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $324.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $330.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

