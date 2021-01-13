Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

