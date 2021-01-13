Motive Capital Corp’s (OTCMKTS:MOTVU) Quiet Period Will End on January 20th

Motive Capital’s (OTCMKTS:MOTVU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. Motive Capital had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Motive Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Motive Capital Corp.

