Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 779,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,229,000 after buying an additional 145,362 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $5,664,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,194. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.