Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Increased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,194. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

