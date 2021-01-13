Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.27. 120,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

