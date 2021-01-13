Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, reaching $245.29. 372,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

