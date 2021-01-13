Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.

Movado Group stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

