Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $20.98. Movado Group shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $471.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

