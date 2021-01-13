MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 76833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.33.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.82.

In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,326,700.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.