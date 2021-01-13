Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 179114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.53.

The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.58.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

