Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $37,638.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

