MX Gold Corp. (MXL.V) (CVE:MXL) Trading Up ∞

Shares of MX Gold Corp. (MXL.V) (CVE:MXL) were up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

MX Gold Corp. (MXL.V) (CVE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.

