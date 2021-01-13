MXC Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, MXC has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One MXC token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and $3.71 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1,049.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002670 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013146 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,521,238,083 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

