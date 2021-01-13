Mysterium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,321.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.54 million and $1,321.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

MYST is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.