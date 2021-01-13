MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Announces January 21st IPO

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is planning to raise $267 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,700,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. generated $582.5 million in revenue and $24.8 million in net income.

Morgan Stanley​ and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies and Cowen were co-managers.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Mytheresa is a leading luxury e-commerce platform for the global luxury fashion consumer. We offer one of the finest edits in luxury, curated from more than 200 of the world’s most coveted brands and presented through a customer-first, digital experience. Our story began over three decades ago with the opening of Theresa, in Munich, one of the first multi-brand luxury boutiques in Germany. Mytheresa, which launched online in 2006, represented 97% of net sales and reached customers in 133 countries in fiscal 2020. We provide our customers a highly curated selection of products, access to exclusive capsule collections, in-house produced content, memorable service and a personalized shopping experience. Our more than 30 years of market insights and long-standing relationships with the world’s leading luxury brands have established Mytheresa as a global authority in luxury fashion. “.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. was founded in 2019 and has 860 employees. The company is located at Einsteinring 9, 85609 Aschheim/Munich, Germany and can be reached via phone at +49 89 127695-614 or on the web at http://www.mytheresa.com.

