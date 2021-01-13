Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.31. Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,652,777 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) from C$0.69 to C$0.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

