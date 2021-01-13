Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 7.3%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 32,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 64,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

