NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Reaches $486,160.56 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 86.7% lower against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $486,160.56 and $293.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

