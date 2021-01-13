Nash Exchange (NEX) Achieves Market Cap of $22.29 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and $91,067.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange's genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial .

The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

