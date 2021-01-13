National Bank Financial Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.30% from the stock’s current price.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CJR.B stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.39. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$5.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

