National Bank Financial Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:GDI traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.75. 62,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$47.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

