National Bank Financial Comments on (TFI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for (TFI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year.

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

