National Bank Financial Comments on (TFI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for (TFI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year.
(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.