National Bank Financial Reiterates C$264.00 Price Target for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a C$264.00 price target by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.27.
Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock traded down C$4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$213.25. 139,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$215.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$196.00.
In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.
About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
