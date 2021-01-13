National Bank Financial Reiterates C$264.00 Price Target for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a C$264.00 price target by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.27.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock traded down C$4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$213.25. 139,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$215.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$196.00.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

