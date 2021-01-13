National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $82.90. 368,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 307,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Beverage by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

