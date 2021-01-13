National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,050 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,011.77 ($13.22).

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

LON:NG opened at GBX 856 ($11.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 912.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.33. The company has a market cap of £30.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.