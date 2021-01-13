Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for about $24.73 or 0.00072341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $1,099.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00262796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062567 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.