Neblio (NEBL) One Day Volume Hits $850,790.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $850,790.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,336,562 coins and its circulating supply is 16,913,544 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

