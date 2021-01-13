Nebulas Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,372,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,836,585 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

