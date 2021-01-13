Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post sales of $43.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $196.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $33.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $173.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $326.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.60 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $198.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

