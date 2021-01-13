Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post sales of $43.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $196.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $33.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $173.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $326.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.60 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $198.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.