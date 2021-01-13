Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.