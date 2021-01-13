Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in December

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

