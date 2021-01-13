Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,022.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $76,022.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00104882 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00299323 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011822 BTC.

