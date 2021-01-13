Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 21.4% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.10% of Netflix worth $249,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.46. 151,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,855. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

