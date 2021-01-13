Netko Market Capitalization Reaches $77,050.23 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Netko has a market cap of $77,050.23 and $1.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Netko has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Netko

Netko is a coin. Netko’s total supply is 11,724,740 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PoW/PoS cryptocurrency NETKO is based on the blakes2 algorithm. It's a project by a Slovenian IT company netko.it .At first the NETKO coin will be used as a loyalty token for our existing and future customers and to promote our business, later the team plans to integrate other services using NETKOs blockchain. “

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

