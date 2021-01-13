Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $13.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neuronetics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 5,419 shares traded.

STIM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $26,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

