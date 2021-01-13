NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMTC stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.60.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

