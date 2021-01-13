NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMTC stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.60.
