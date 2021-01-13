Neutrino USD Hits Market Cap of $114.37 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $114.37 million and $2.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 115,848,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,847,492 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

