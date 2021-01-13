New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Shares Up 4.2%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWWCF)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

