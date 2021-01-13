New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.83

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $64.53, with a volume of 4683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

