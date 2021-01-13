New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Up 5.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 1,413,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,149,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

