New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Price Up 5%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.64. 426,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 421,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $468.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

