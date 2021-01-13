Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 209022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.33.

NGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

