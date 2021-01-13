Newton Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $522,479.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $522,479.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062817 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.