NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $54.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00388024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,756,528,738 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

